SONM (SNM) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, SONM has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, OKEx and YoBit. SONM has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $70,202.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.02385952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00159803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00200659 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027210 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027082 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, COSS, Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.