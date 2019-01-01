Sonoco Products (SON) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonoco revised fourth-quarter and fiscal 2018 guidance due to the receipt of business interruption insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter associated with the impact of flooding on operations owing to Hurricane Florence in September. The company anticipates delivering a record performance on all counts — sales, operating profit, earnings, operating cash flow and free cash flow, in 2018. The 2018 earnings per share guidance is at $3.32-$3.38, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 20%. The company will gain from acquisitions, development of new products and cost control. The company has a positive record of earnings surpises over the last few quarters. It has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, impact of tariffs on steel, aluminum and other products and inflationary cost pressure from higher freight, wages, energy and elevated cost for materials will continue to hurt Sonoco's results.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on Sonoco Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE SON opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $41,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $38,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $85,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,995,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,232,000 after acquiring an additional 146,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,089,000 after acquiring an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,089,000 after acquiring an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,715,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

