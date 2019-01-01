SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 116,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Hacker sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at $586,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Staples sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $219,944.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,963.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $264,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.