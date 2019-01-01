SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Short Interest Up 29.8% in December

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,421,648 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 10,339,340 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,289,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,023,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,176,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,745,000 after acquiring an additional 282,110 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,888,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,803,000 after acquiring an additional 993,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,379,000 after acquiring an additional 297,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,853,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Short Interest Up 29.8% in December” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/spdr-gold-shares-gld-short-interest-up-29-8-in-december.html.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.