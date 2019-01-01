SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF (SPYD) Holdings Trimmed by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $38.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.
