SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF (SPYD) Holdings Trimmed by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $38.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

WARNING: “SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF (SPYD) Holdings Trimmed by WealthPLAN Partners LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/spdr-s-tr-sp-500-high-divid-etf-spyd-holdings-trimmed-by-wealthplan-partners-llc.html.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/S&P 500 HIGH DIVID ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.