Spectrum Brands (SPB) Bond Prices Fall 0.6%

An issue of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) debt fell 0.6% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $94.97 and were trading at $94.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.58.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. 594,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,842. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

