Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 182 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.30 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Clover Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

