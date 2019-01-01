Sprouts (SPRTS) Reaches Market Cap of $662,965.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Sprouts coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sprouts has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $662,965.00 and $1,416.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000708 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,708,230,150,283 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

