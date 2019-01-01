SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,276 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of SPS Commerce worth $24,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $270,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 34,922.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 46.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $309,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 31,932 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $3,067,387.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $189,874.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,880.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,245 shares of company stock worth $4,053,437 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 196.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $100.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

