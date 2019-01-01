SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th.

In other SRC Energy news, EVP Nicholas Spence acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 477,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

