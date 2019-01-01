Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stake in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,335 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,408,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,047,000 after acquiring an additional 838,994 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,954,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,483,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,966,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $273,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,322,254.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,356 shares of company stock worth $1,843,291. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

