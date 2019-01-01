State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Remer Y. Brinson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $235,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Bank Financial by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,381 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in State Bank Financial by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 69,112 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Bank Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in State Bank Financial by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 631,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 470,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in State Bank Financial by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

State Bank Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. State Bank Financial has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Bank Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

