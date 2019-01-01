Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 7,542 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,699,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 10,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,073,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,581 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,611,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

MSFT stock opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $83.83 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $772.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 7,542 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/steigerwald-gordon-koch-inc-sells-7542-shares-of-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.