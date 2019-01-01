Sterlingcoin (SLG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Sterlingcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sterlingcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sterlingcoin has a total market cap of $131,165.00 and $0.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,241,006 coins. The official website for Sterlingcoin is sterlingcoin.org. Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sterlingcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sterlingcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sterlingcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

