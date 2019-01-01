Stipend (SPD) One Day Volume Hits $12.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Stipend has a market cap of $508,636.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00001330 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.02110081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00460548 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00031103 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010341 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00022163 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008044 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 9,942,429 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

