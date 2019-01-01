Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Insider Kathy C. Thompson Sells 1,500 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $48,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kathy C. Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $48,945.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.61. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Insider Kathy C. Thompson Sells 1,500 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/stock-yards-bancorp-inc-sybt-insider-kathy-c-thompson-sells-1500-shares.html.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It also offers loan and deposit services, cash management services, securities brokerage activities, mortgage origination, and wealth management and trust activities. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust business segment.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.