Streamr DATAcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.04 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and $364,142.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Coinone and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.02447619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00159869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00202867 BTC.

Paragon (PRG) traded up 4,788.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00146488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, BitForex, Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Coinone, DragonEX, IDEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.