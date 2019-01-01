Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 12,587 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $174,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $175,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $1,501.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,170.51 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $722.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,091.74.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total transaction of $3,020,987.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

