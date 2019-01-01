SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STI. ValuEngine downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STI traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,265. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

