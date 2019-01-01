Sutor Technology Group (TORZ) & Insteel Industries (IIIN) Critical Comparison

Sutor Technology Group (OTCMKTS:TORZ) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sutor Technology Group alerts:

This table compares Sutor Technology Group and Insteel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries $453.22 million 1.03 $36.26 million N/A N/A

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sutor Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sutor Technology Group and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries 8.00% 14.20% 10.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sutor Technology Group and Insteel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutor Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Insteel Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insteel Industries has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.03%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than Sutor Technology Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sutor Technology Group has a beta of 7.58, suggesting that its share price is 658% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Insteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 72.8% of Sutor Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sutor Technology Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats Sutor Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutor Technology Group

Sutor Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells finished steel products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers longitudinal double submergedarc welded steel pipes, large and small diameter and spiral seamed heavy steel pipes, hot-dip galvanized and pre-painted galvanized steel sheets, acid pickled steel products, cold-rolled steel products, and galvolume/galfan products. It also provides high precision steel shearing and distribution services. In addition, the company offers processing, distribution, and logistic solutions. Its products are used in various industries, such as solar energy, household appliances, medical instruments, IT, building and construction, and automobiles. Sutor Technology Group Limited is headquartered in Changshu, the People's Republic of China.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutor Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutor Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.