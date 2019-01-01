Sutor Technology Group (TORZ) versus Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Financial Contrast

Sutor Technology Group (OTCMKTS:TORZ) and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are held by institutional investors. 72.8% of Sutor Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sutor Technology Group and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutor Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0 4 3 0 2.43

Profitability

This table compares Sutor Technology Group and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 16.80% 44.84% 8.22%

Volatility & Risk

Sutor Technology Group has a beta of 7.58, suggesting that its share price is 658% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutor Technology Group and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $5.60 billion 0.53 $3.21 million N/A N/A

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has higher revenue and earnings than Sutor Technology Group.

Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Sutor Technology Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional beats Sutor Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutor Technology Group Company Profile

Sutor Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells finished steel products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers longitudinal double submergedarc welded steel pipes, large and small diameter and spiral seamed heavy steel pipes, hot-dip galvanized and pre-painted galvanized steel sheets, acid pickled steel products, cold-rolled steel products, and galvolume/galfan products. It also provides high precision steel shearing and distribution services. In addition, the company offers processing, distribution, and logistic solutions. Its products are used in various industries, such as solar energy, household appliances, medical instruments, IT, building and construction, and automobiles. Sutor Technology Group Limited is headquartered in Changshu, the People's Republic of China.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. It also explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the state of Minas Gerais; produces and sells cement; provides railroad and port logistics services; and generates electric power through hydroelectric power plants. The company also exports its products. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Itaim Bibi, Brazil. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha Aços S.A.

