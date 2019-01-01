Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $400,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $410,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. JMP Securities set a $33.00 price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,127. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

