Tao Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million (XTO)

Tao (CURRENCY:XTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Tao has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $0.00 worth of Tao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tao coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tao has traded 73.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008654 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 149.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001888 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tao Coin Profile

Tao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2016. Tao’s total supply is 33,393,468 coins. The Reddit community for Tao is /r/taonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tao is tao.network. Tao’s official Twitter account is @taoblockchain.

Tao Coin Trading

Tao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

