TE Connectivity (TEL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity’s strong progress on its strategic priorities is expected to benefit its business in the long run. Its well-performing industrial and communications solutions portfolio is a major positive. However, intensifying competition in the electronic components market poses a severe pricing pressure and risk to its market share. Also, sluggish auto production in Europe and China remains a concern for the company’s transportation solutions segment. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.64.

NYSE TEL opened at $75.63 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,943,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,184,000 after acquiring an additional 347,329 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 40,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

