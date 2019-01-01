Teachers Advisors LLC Has $23.38 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Simmons First National worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

