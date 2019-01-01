Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Thomas E. Powell Sells 5,324 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $1,289,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFX opened at $258.48 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teleflex by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

