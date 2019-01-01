Tellurion (TELL) Trading Down 42.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tellurion (CURRENCY:TELL) traded up 91.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Tellurion has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. Tellurion has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $42.00 worth of Tellurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.02119402 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007917 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005838 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000734 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001653 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TELL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Tellurion’s official Twitter account is @telluriondev. The official website for Tellurion is www.tellurion.info.

Tellurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

