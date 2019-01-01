Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.57% of Tempur Sealy International worth $45,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,348,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 298,111 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,913,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,036,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.03 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 97.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/tempur-sealy-international-inc-tpx-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.