TerraNova Market Cap Hits $0.00 (TER)

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One TerraNova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, TerraNova has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. TerraNova has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006377 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00021260 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00225026 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014902 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001890 BTC.

TerraNova Coin Profile

TerraNova (CRYPTO:TER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,058,739 coins. TerraNova’s official website is terranovacoin.wixsite.com/terranova-ter. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin.

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

