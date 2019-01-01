The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,054. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 385,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 192,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

