The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.67 Million Holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,815,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,070,000 after buying an additional 329,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,394,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,436,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 58.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 933,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 342,724 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 61.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 244,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 53.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

LHO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of LHO stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

