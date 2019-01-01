The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21,148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 894,159 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,096,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 203,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALU. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

In other news, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $104,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $150,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $675,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.12). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

