TheStreet Lowers Middleby (MIDD) to C+

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

MIDD stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Middleby has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Middleby will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Middleby by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,618,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

