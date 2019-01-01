Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $106.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.06 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.22 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

