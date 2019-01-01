Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.44 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $48,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $113,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

