Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,540 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crown were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

