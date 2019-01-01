TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,749 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $26,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,216,000 after purchasing an additional 292,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 22,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.06.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $250,958.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,741.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,639 shares of company stock worth $4,142,794. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $139.72.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

