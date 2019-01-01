TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $26.43 Million Position in Insulet Co. (PODD)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Insulet worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,778,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,871,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 682,393 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 791,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,848,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 737.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,509,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.70. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $98,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $48,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,451 shares of company stock valued at $691,834. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

