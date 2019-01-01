TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $29.04 Million Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,671 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Twilio worth $29,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $1,658,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Twilio by 27.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Twilio by 99.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Twilio by 100.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 3,808.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $70,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $1,492,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,365 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Twilio to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -114.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

