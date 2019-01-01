Tikehau Investment Management Has $7.51 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Tikehau Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers accounts for about 2.1% of Tikehau Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 74,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 7,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 5,539 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $178,245.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. 1,475,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,017. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

