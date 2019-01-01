Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.09). Timkensteel posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.82 million.

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Timkensteel stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 235,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $389.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.97. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the third quarter worth $934,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

