Timothy T. Matson Acquires 100 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) EVP Timothy T. Matson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.53 per share, with a total value of $13,053.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,141.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RGA opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $127.84 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 631.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 459.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Timothy T. Matson Acquires 100 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/timothy-t-matson-acquires-100-shares-of-reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga-stock.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.