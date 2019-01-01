TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period.

NYSE TTP opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $20.21.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

