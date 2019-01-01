Towercrest Capital Management Has $6.88 Million Stake in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD (CORP)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD (NYSEARCA:CORP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD makes up 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 1.08% of PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 26.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 138.4% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 32,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,780. PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD has a 1-year low of $97.04 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

