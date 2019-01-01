Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alkermes (ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 567% compared to the average daily volume of 96 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alkermes from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $37,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 8,787 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $312,729.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $386,689. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,196,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after purchasing an additional 881,946 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Alkermes by 55,499.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 554,994 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,040,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,849.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

