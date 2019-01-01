Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,539% compared to the typical volume of 199 call options.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $3,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,582,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,804 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,160,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 204,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $202.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.17.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.58.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

