Traders Buy Shares of Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $10.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.41 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Guaranty Bancorp had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Guaranty Bancorp traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $20.75

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 28.50%. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

