Traders Purchase Large Volume of Noble Energy Put Options (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,138 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,940% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the second quarter worth $207,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $211,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $231,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Capital One Financial cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

NBL opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

