TransUnion (TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce sales of $623.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.60 million and the lowest is $621.23 million. TransUnion reported sales of $506.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $79.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 29,322 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,789,228.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,829.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,661 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,016. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

