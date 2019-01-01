TriMas Corp (TRS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of TriMas worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,761,000 after purchasing an additional 124,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.82. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.65 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.54%. TriMas’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

